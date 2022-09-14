Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B) Shares Down 1.1%

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.30 and last traded at C$5.30. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.36.

Stingray Group Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.37. The stock has a market cap of C$367.46 million and a PE ratio of 9.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.55.

About Stingray Group

(Get Rating)

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

See Also

