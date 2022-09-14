Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Short Interest Update

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 241,100 shares, an increase of 155.7% from the August 15th total of 94,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,411.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Pareto Securities lowered Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a SEK 35 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 32.50 to SEK 31.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, SEB Equities cut Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of STLFF remained flat at $2.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average is $2.49. Stillfront Group AB has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $7.83.

About Stillfront Group AB (publ)

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

