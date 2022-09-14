Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Bumble from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bumble from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Bumble from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bumble in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Shares of BMBL stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.69. 35,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,112. Bumble has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -642.09 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.30.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $220.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMBL. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bumble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $474,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Shay Capital LLC increased its position in Bumble by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 22,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,879,000.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

