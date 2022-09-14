Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Bumble from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bumble from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Bumble from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bumble in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.
Bumble Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of BMBL stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.69. 35,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,112. Bumble has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -642.09 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bumble
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMBL. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bumble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $474,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Shay Capital LLC increased its position in Bumble by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 22,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,879,000.
Bumble Company Profile
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bumble (BMBL)
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- It’s Time To Embrace Another 25% Decline In The S&P 500
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.