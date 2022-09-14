Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Gap Down to $81.91

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $81.91, but opened at $79.24. Steel Dynamics shares last traded at $77.48, with a volume of 6,884 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $95.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.38.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.49.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.39. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 6.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,530,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,427,000 after purchasing an additional 14,929 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 309,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,375,000 after purchasing an additional 40,779 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 583.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Further Reading

