Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Short Interest Update

Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, a decline of 50.1% from the August 15th total of 183,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 89,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Startek in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Startek from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Institutional Trading of Startek

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Startek in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Startek in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Startek in the second quarter worth $52,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Startek in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Startek by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 13,208 shares during the last quarter. 16.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Startek Price Performance

Startek Company Profile

Shares of Startek stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.47. 28,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,660. Startek has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16. The company has a market cap of $139.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

Further Reading

