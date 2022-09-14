Starname (IOV) Price Up 20.6% Over Last 7 Days

Starname (IOV) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. During the last seven days, Starname has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar. Starname has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $10,880.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starname coin can currently be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 59.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.06 or 0.00778714 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.00817461 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00016083 BTC.

About Starname

Starname launched on September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 128,224,994 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The official website for Starname is www.starname.me. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/Starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Starname

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname. IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starname using one of the exchanges listed above.

