Standard Mercantile Acquisition (TSE:SMA) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.36

Standard Mercantile Acquisition Corp. (TSE:SMA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SMT)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.36 and traded as low as C$1.30. Standard Mercantile Acquisition shares last traded at C$1.30, with a volume of 5,100 shares.

Standard Mercantile Acquisition Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$9.51 million and a PE ratio of 16.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.35.

Standard Mercantile Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Corporation is a fund of Trez Capital Limited Partnership.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Mercantile Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Mercantile Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.