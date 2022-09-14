Spring Creek Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 63,949 Nubia Brand International Corp. (NASDAQ:NUBIU)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nubia Brand International Corp. (NASDAQ:NUBIU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUBIU. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nubia Brand International in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Nubia Brand International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nubia Brand International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nubia Brand International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nubia Brand International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $408,000.

Nubia Brand International Price Performance

NUBIU opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09. Nubia Brand International Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Nubia Brand International Profile

Nubia Brand International Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and build a business operating in the wireless telecommunications sphere.

