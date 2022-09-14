Spring Creek Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCK)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 370,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 195,778 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,292,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,939,000 after acquiring an additional 159,393 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,965,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,503,000. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ARCK opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05. Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $10.61.
Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I Company Profile
Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar Business Combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify acquisition opportunities in the biopharmaceutical sector.
