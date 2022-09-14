Spring Creek Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned about 2.95% of Globalink Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLLI. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Globalink Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,823,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,426,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GLLI opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. Globalink Investment Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93.

Globalink Investment Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire business in the technology industry within the e-commerce and payments sectors in North America, Europe, South East Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

