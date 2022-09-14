Spring Creek Capital LLC Invests $981,000 in Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 98,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXUS. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oxus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in Oxus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Oxus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Oxus Acquisition by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 220,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 21,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in Oxus Acquisition by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 157,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 32,494 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxus Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of OXUS stock opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. Oxus Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $10.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00.

About Oxus Acquisition

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions.

