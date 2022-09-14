Spring Creek Capital LLC Invests $250,000 in TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USCT. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the 4th quarter worth $19,819,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,653,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,535,000 after acquiring an additional 28,992 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 by 6,215.8% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 612,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 602,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Get TKB Critical Technologies 1 alerts:

TKB Critical Technologies 1 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USCT opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. TKB Critical Technologies 1 has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $11.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03.

About TKB Critical Technologies 1

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on businesses in the advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, automation, data security, energy storage and power management, financial technology, industrial software, Internet of Things, microelectronics, robotics, and wireless communications equipment sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TKB Critical Technologies 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKB Critical Technologies 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.