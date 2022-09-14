Spring Creek Capital LLC Invests $1.98 Million in Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $601,000.

Shares of AHRN opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94. Ahren Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

Ahren Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination with a company fueled by deep technology and/or deep science.

