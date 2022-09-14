Spring Creek Capital LLC Invests $1.98 Million in Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $601,000.
Ahren Acquisition Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of AHRN opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94. Ahren Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.
Ahren Acquisition Profile
Ahren Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination with a company fueled by deep technology and/or deep science.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ahren Acquisition (AHRN)
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Ahren Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ahren Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.