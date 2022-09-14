Spring Creek Capital LLC Invests $1.49 Million in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA)

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned about 3.00% of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at $749,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at $999,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at $1,499,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at $1,740,000.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Price Performance

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I stock opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Profile

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

