Spring Creek Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ)

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned 0.23% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arena Investors LP purchased a new stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the first quarter valued at $431,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the 1st quarter worth about $578,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the 4th quarter worth about $620,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the 4th quarter worth about $1,478,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the 1st quarter worth about $1,596,000.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 stock opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 Profile

In other Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 news, CEO Roderick Wong acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,010,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biopharma and medical technology sectors in North America or Europe.

