Spring Creek Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 127,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FRLA. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Rise Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Rise Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Rise Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Fortune Rise Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $759,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.07. Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $10.64.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Profile

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Metuchen, New Jersey.

