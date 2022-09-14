SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3,089.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 24,527 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,272,000 after purchasing an additional 32,528 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $547,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 146,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $123.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.87. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $113.22 and a 52 week high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

