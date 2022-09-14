Spartan Fund Management Inc. Invests $2.11 Million in Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHA)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 172,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned 0.63% of Glass Houses Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in Glass Houses Acquisition by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 837,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Glass Houses Acquisition by 2,186.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 13,708 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Glass Houses Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Glass Houses Acquisition by 5.3% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,952,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,033,000 after buying an additional 97,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Glass Houses Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. Institutional investors own 58.88% of the company’s stock.

Glass Houses Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Glass Houses Acquisition stock opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78. Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

About Glass Houses Acquisition

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

