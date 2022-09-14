South32 (LON:S32) Given Neutral Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of South32 (LON:S32 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 270 ($3.26) price target on the stock.
S32 has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on South32 from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 193 ($2.33) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on South32 from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.
South32 Price Performance
Shares of LON S32 traded up GBX 1.13 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 253.13 ($3.06). 249,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,083. South32 has a 12-month low of GBX 171.48 ($2.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 306.50 ($3.70). The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.95. The company has a market cap of £11.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 516.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 226.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 253.69.
South32 Increases Dividend
About South32
South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.
Featured Stories
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- It’s Time To Embrace Another 25% Decline In The S&P 500
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.