Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,914,600 shares, an increase of 71.6% from the August 15th total of 2,281,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Smoore International Stock Performance
Shares of SMORF remained flat at 2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday. Smoore International has a 12-month low of 2.10 and a 12-month high of 5.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of 2.16 and a 200 day moving average of 2.35.
Smoore International Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smoore International (SMORF)
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- It’s Time To Embrace Another 25% Decline In The S&P 500
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Smoore International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smoore International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.