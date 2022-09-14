Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,914,600 shares, an increase of 71.6% from the August 15th total of 2,281,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Smoore International Stock Performance

Shares of SMORF remained flat at 2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday. Smoore International has a 12-month low of 2.10 and a 12-month high of 5.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of 2.16 and a 200 day moving average of 2.35.

Smoore International Company Profile

Smoore International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of vaping technology solutions. It researches, designs, and manufactures closed system vaping devices and vaping components for tobacco companies and independent vaping companies. The company also offers open system vaping devices for retail clients under the Vaporesso and FEELM brands.

