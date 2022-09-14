Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) received a €115.00 ($117.35) price objective from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SIX2. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($153.06) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($142.86) price objective on Sixt in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($153.06) target price on Sixt in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €158.00 ($161.22) price target on Sixt in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($142.86) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Sixt Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of SIX2 stock traded down €3.50 ($3.57) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €99.10 ($101.12). 32,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The business’s fifty day moving average is €109.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is €118.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.20. Sixt has a 12-month low of €95.20 ($97.14) and a 12-month high of €170.30 ($173.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

