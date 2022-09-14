Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.98-$11.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.60 billion-$7.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.73 billion. Signet Jewelers also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SIG traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,686. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $111.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.09. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 49.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $573,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,554.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $573,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,554.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $373,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,685.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 268.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.