SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Position Boosted by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 0.72% of SI-BONE worth $5,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,084,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,513,000 after acquiring an additional 364,391 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 225.6% in the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 404,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,142,000 after acquiring an additional 280,270 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 645,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,333,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 460,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 174,024 shares during the period. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,216,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SIBN traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.50. 1,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,138. The company has a market capitalization of $592.97 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.97. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Transactions at SI-BONE

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 69.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other SI-BONE news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $29,548.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,230.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $29,548.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,230.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 7,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $137,714.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,426.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,919 shares of company stock worth $456,222. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on SIBN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SI-BONE from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on SI-BONE from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SI-BONE to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.57.

SI-BONE Profile

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

Further Reading

