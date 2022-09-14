Short Interest in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Increases By 169.6%

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 169.6% from the August 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 36.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 385,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 102,560 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 74.6% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 148,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 63,400 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 39.0% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the second quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Down 0.5 %

WHG traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,256. Westwood Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $21.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.11 million, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

Westwood Holdings Group ( NYSE:WHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is 107.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Westwood Holdings Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

