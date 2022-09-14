Short Interest in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) Rises By 2,595.0%

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,800 shares, a growth of 2,595.0% from the August 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of TPG Pace Beneficial II

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 1st quarter worth about $416,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Get TPG Pace Beneficial II alerts:

TPG Pace Beneficial II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YTPG remained flat at $9.75 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,602,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,116. TPG Pace Beneficial II has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Company Profile

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.