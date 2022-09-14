Short Interest in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Rises By 133.3%

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

The Taiwan Fund Price Performance

The Taiwan Fund stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,069. The Taiwan Fund has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $39.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Taiwan Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 50.0% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 35,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 198.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Taiwan Fund Company Profile

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

