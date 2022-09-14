Short Interest in Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Declines By 70.5%

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 70.5% from the August 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Teleperformance Stock Down 3.9 %

TLPFY stock traded down $5.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.87. The stock had a trading volume of 18,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,368. Teleperformance has a 52 week low of $139.69 and a 52 week high of $227.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Teleperformance in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Teleperformance Company Profile

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced customer and citizen experience management, and related services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services. It offers customer and citizen care; technical support; and customer acquisition services, as well as back-office solutions and integrated services, including social media content moderation services and data labeling for automation solutions; and knowledge services in the field of analytics solutions, automated systems, and artificial intelligence.

