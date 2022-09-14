Short Interest in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ) Grows By 601.1%

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,800 shares, a growth of 601.1% from the August 15th total of 26,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 188,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TCW Special Purpose Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSPQ. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $545,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Towerview LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 151,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 91,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 1,095.3% in the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 23,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of TSPQ traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,815. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77. TCW Special Purpose Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

About TCW Special Purpose Acquisition

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the technology, healthcare, and consumer products sectors.

