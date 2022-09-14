Short Interest in Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Expands By 61.5%

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDFGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,503,400 shares, a growth of 61.5% from the August 15th total of 931,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15,034.0 days.

Sumitomo Realty & Development Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SURDF remained flat at $25.60 during midday trading on Wednesday. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $37.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.43.

Sumitomo Realty & Development Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business in Japan. It operates through five segments: Leasing, Sales, Construction, Brokerage, and Other. The Leasing segment leases and manages office buildings, rental apartments, etc., as well as operates and manages hotels, event halls, retail facilities, land lots, etc.

