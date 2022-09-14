Short Interest in Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Expands By 61.5%

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,503,400 shares, a growth of 61.5% from the August 15th total of 931,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15,034.0 days.
Sumitomo Realty & Development Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SURDF remained flat at $25.60 during midday trading on Wednesday. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $37.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.43.
Sumitomo Realty & Development Company Profile
