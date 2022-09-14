Short Interest in Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Grows By 6,600.0%

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 6,600.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SUBCY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Subsea 7 from 104.00 to 105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on Subsea 7 from 113.00 to 112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Subsea 7 Stock Performance

SUBCY traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $8.66. The company had a trading volume of 46,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,845. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.81. Subsea 7 has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.82.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 ( OTCMKTS:SUBCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Subsea 7 had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Equities analysts predict that Subsea 7 will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

