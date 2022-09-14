Short Interest in STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Decreases By 60.7%

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,500 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the August 15th total of 390,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.2 days.

STEP Energy Services Stock Performance

STEP Energy Services stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.56. 10,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,562. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.35. STEP Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised STEP Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

STEP Energy Services Company Profile

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

