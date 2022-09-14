Short Interest in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Rises By 205.0%

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 205.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Special Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 158.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 6.7% in the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 20,542 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPE traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $12.74. 28,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,551. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.50. Special Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $16.27.

Special Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

About Special Opportunities Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.36%.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

