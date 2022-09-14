Short Interest in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Drops By 65.1%

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 65.1% from the August 15th total of 21,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Socket Mobile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Socket Mobile in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Socket Mobile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Socket Mobile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Socket Mobile Stock Performance

Shares of SCKT traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $2.70. 9 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,021. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.71. Socket Mobile has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $9.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.31.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile ( NASDAQ:SCKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter. Socket Mobile had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 8.41%.

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

