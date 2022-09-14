Short Interest in Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Rises By 2,100.0%

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Ryohin Keikaku Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of Ryohin Keikaku stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.84. The stock had a trading volume of 86,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,637. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average is $10.25. Ryohin Keikaku has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $23.80.
About Ryohin Keikaku
