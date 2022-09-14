Short Interest in Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Rises By 2,100.0%

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ryohin Keikaku Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Ryohin Keikaku stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.84. The stock had a trading volume of 86,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,637. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average is $10.25. Ryohin Keikaku has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $23.80.

Get Ryohin Keikaku alerts:

About Ryohin Keikaku

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells apparel, household goods, furniture, and food items. It offers apparel products comprising shirts, denim jeans, socks, handkerchiefs, bags, and sneakers; household products, including towels, mattress, toilet papers, toning water, and cleaning systems; furniture products comprising beds, desks, chairs, and storage and children's furniture; and food products, including baumkuchen banana, chocolate coated strawberry, butter chicken curry, and cricket crackers, as well as houses The company also engages in the design, manufacturing, and sale of home furnishings, such as furniture, accessories, antiques, curtains, and rugs; design, consultation, and production of residential and commercial spaces; interior design, furniture sales, and hotel businesses activities; and provision of healthcare services.

Receive News & Ratings for Ryohin Keikaku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryohin Keikaku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.