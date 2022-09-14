Short Interest in Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Drops By 62.5%

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the August 15th total of 130,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,084,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Recruit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.
Recruit Trading Down 5.1 %
Shares of Recruit stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.14. 549,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,561. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.24. Recruit has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39.
Recruit Company Profile
Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions in Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.
