Short Interest in PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF) Declines By 77.9%

PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 77.9% from the August 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of PowerBand Solutions from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Shares of PWWBF stock traded down 0.01 on Tuesday, hitting 0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 77,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,624. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 0.15 and its 200-day moving average is 0.27. PowerBand Solutions has a 52-week low of 0.11 and a 52-week high of 1.00.

PowerBand Solutions Inc, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells online trading platform, standardized appraisal system, market intelligence report, and finance portal for the automotive industry in Canada. The company provides LiveNet, a real-time, targeted, and mobile online auction platform; and Marketplace, an online auction, which allows dealers, and rental and leasing companies to post used vehicles for sale to qualified wholesale buyers.

