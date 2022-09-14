Short Interest in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Decreases By 81.5%

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 81.5% from the August 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Price Performance

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,273. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.56.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Cuts Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

