Short Interest in Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Rises By 31,400.0%

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, an increase of 31,400.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Peoples Financial Price Performance
OTCMKTS:PFBX remained flat at $15.60 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.01 million, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.41. Peoples Financial has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.72.
Peoples Financial Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Peoples Financial (PFBX)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.