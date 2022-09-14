Short Interest in Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Rises By 31,400.0%

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, an increase of 31,400.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

OTCMKTS:PFBX remained flat at $15.60 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.01 million, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.41. Peoples Financial has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.72.

Peoples Financial Company Profile

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. It accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

