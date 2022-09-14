Short Interest in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) Drops By 64.8%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 64.8% from the August 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

Shares of OXLCM stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,534. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $25.46.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

