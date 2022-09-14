Short Interest in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) Drops By 64.8%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 64.8% from the August 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance
Shares of OXLCM stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,534. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $25.46.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oxford Lane Capital (OXLCM)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.