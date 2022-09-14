Short Interest in Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Drops By 79.3%

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 79.3% from the August 15th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Price Performance

OTCMKTS OVCHY traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $17.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,985. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.17.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.3569 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

