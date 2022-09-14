Short Interest in Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Drops By 77.3%

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 77.3% from the August 15th total of 12,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Nuvectis Pharma in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Nuvectis Pharma news, CEO Ron Bentsur purchased 14,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.58 per share, for a total transaction of $123,775.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,002,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,760,669.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 36,395 shares of company stock worth $312,293 over the last ninety days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nuvectis Pharma Stock Performance
NASDAQ NVCT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.35. 11,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,023. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average is $10.53. Nuvectis Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $20.92.
Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Analysts predict that Nuvectis Pharma will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nuvectis Pharma Company Profile
Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. It develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate to inhibit the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuvectis Pharma (NVCT)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvectis Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvectis Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.