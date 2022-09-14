Short Interest in Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Drops By 77.3%

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 77.3% from the August 15th total of 12,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Nuvectis Pharma in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

In other Nuvectis Pharma news, CEO Ron Bentsur purchased 14,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.58 per share, for a total transaction of $123,775.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,002,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,760,669.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 36,395 shares of company stock worth $312,293 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. 13.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NVCT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.35. 11,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,023. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average is $10.53. Nuvectis Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $20.92.

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Analysts predict that Nuvectis Pharma will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. It develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate to inhibit the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

