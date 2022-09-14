Short Interest in Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Drops By 94.7%

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the August 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Newrange Gold Stock Performance
NRGOF remained flat at $0.02 on Wednesday. Newrange Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.
About Newrange Gold
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Newrange Gold (NRGOF)
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- It’s Time To Embrace Another 25% Decline In The S&P 500
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Newrange Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newrange Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.