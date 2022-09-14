Short Interest in Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Drops By 94.7%

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the August 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Newrange Gold Stock Performance

NRGOF remained flat at $0.02 on Wednesday. Newrange Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.

Get Newrange Gold alerts:

About Newrange Gold

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Newrange Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver ores. Its flagship property is the Pamlico gold project that covers an area of 8,900 hectares located in Mineral County, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Newrange Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newrange Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.