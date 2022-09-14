Short Interest in Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Increases By 460.0%

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 460.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Price Performance
OTCMKTS MITSY traded down $9.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $448.00. 4,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,051. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $368.00 and a 52-week high of $577.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $443.41 and its 200-day moving average is $479.06.
Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (MITSY)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.