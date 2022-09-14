Short Interest in MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Declines By 73.2%

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 73.2% from the August 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Price Performance

Shares of MRPRF stock remained flat at $8.96 during midday trading on Tuesday. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average is $10.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRPRF. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.60 ($11.84) to €10.40 ($10.61) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MERLIN Properties SOCIMI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.93.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Company Profile

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA, one of the main real estate companies listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (IBEX-35), has as its main activity the acquisition and management of tertiary real estate assets in the Iberian Peninsula. The Company is a public limited company incorporated as a SOCIMI. The main activity of the Company is the acquisition, active management, operation and selective rotation of quality commercial real estate assets in the investment segment Core and Core Plus, mainly in Spain and, to a lesser extent, in Portugal.

