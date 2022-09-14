Short Interest in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Increases By 352.3%

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,400 shares, a growth of 352.3% from the August 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LDEM stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.54. 2,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,504. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.02. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a one year low of $44.49 and a one year high of $64.13.

