Short Interest in Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Declines By 85.2%

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 85.2% from the August 15th total of 91,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IFBD traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.47. 5,424,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Infobird has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88.

Infobird Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

