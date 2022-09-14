Short Interest in Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Grows By 385.2%

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 222,700 shares, a growth of 385.2% from the August 15th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 891,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Henderson Land Development Price Performance

HLDCY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.20. 594,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,979. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Henderson Land Development has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $4.67.

Henderson Land Development Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd.

Henderson Land Development Company Profile

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

