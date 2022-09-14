Short Interest in Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes (NASDAQ:GECCN) Decreases By 51.4%

Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes (NASDAQ:GECCN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the August 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes Stock Performance
NASDAQ GECCN traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $24.85. 2,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,725. Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $25.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.82.
Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes Company Profile
