Short Interest in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Declines By 66.7%

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FORTY remained flat at $96.75 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 596 shares, compared to its average volume of 594. Formula Systems has a fifty-two week low of $83.44 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.81 and a 200-day moving average of $98.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 466.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, and computer infrastructure and integration solutions worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; and database and big data services.

