Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Increases By 449.2%

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, an increase of 449.2% from the August 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:FFC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.27. 2,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,736. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $23.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.03.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
